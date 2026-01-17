HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Battle will continue until...: Sena-UBT after BMC loss

Sat, 17 January 2026
The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Saturday gave its first reaction following the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, striking a defiant tone and signalling that the political fight in Maharashtra is far from over. 
 
In a post shared on social media platform X, Shiv Sena-UBT said, "This battle is not over yet... It will continue until the Marathi person receives the respect they deserve!"
 
Meanwhile, the BMC elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance emerge as the single largest bloc, while the Shiv Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alliance also secured a significant share of seats and votes across Mumbai.
 
According to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share.
 
 Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.
 
 On the other side, the Shiv Sena-UBT, contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.
 
 The Congress secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.
 
 Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen won eight seats with 68,072 votes, the Nationalist Congress Party secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat. -- ANI

