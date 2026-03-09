HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I-T dept detects hidden sales worth Rs 408 cr by restaurants in nationwide op

Tue, 10 March 2026
File image
The Income Tax Department has detected under-reporting of sales worth Rs 408 crore after it conducted a nationwide survey of restaurants on charges of tax evasion, the CBDT said on Monday. 

After visiting business premises of restaurants on Sunday, the taxman is now sending emails and messages to 63,000 such outlets, "requesting" them to update their income tax returns (ITRs) by March 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement. 

The action is part of the NUDGE -- Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable -- campaign. 

"A nationwide survey was conducted on 62 restaurants across 46 cities in 22 states. On a preliminary basis, the exercise revealed suppression of sales amounting to around Rs 408 crore," the CBDT said. 

The cities where the survey was undertaken include Delhi, Shimla, Murthal (Harayana), Gurugram, Guwahati, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Siliguri, Godhra, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kollam, Kochi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Raipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ajmer, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Koderma, Patna, Cuttack and Puri, among others, according to I-T department officials. 

The statement said that a probe into these findings is underway. 

The CBDT said the investigation began after the taxman initiated a probe in November 2025 covering the food and beverage sector. -- PTI

