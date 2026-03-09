HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Dual citizenship row: HC seeks Centre's records on Rahul Gandhi

Tue, 10 March 2026
The Allahabad high court on Monday summoned records from the central government in connection with a dual citizenship complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The court's Lucknow bench's Justice Rajeev Singh posted the matter to March 19 after the direction. 

The order came while hearing a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka, challenging a January 28, 2026, order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi.

The special MP/MLA court had held that it was not competent to decide issues related to citizenship. 

In his petition before the high court, Shishir has sought directions for registration of an FIR against Gandhi and a detailed investigation into the matter.

He has levelled allegations against the Congress leader under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench asked the counsel for the central government, Raj Kumar Singh, about the action taken by the Centre on a complaint related to Gandhi's alleged British citizenship.

Subsequently, the court directed that the entire records related to the alleged controversy be produced from the Union ministry of home affairs. -- PTI

