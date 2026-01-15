HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RSS chief opposes NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...

Thu, 15 January 2026
Share:
09:06
image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls on Thursday and remarked that choosing the NOTA option indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

Bhagwat was among the early voters in the Nagpur civic body polls. He went to a polling booth in the Mahal area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city at around 7.30 am and exercised his franchise.

Later, speaking to reporters, Bhagwat said elections are a mandatory part of democracy and hence, voting is the responsibility of all citizens.

He appealed to electors that keeping the public interest in mind, everyone should vote for a suitable candidate during the elections.
        
"Hence, today the first thing I did was to vote," the RSS chief said.

On the None of the Above option available to voters in elections, he said, "NOTA means you reject everyone, and by doing so, we promote a person who is not wanted."

He said NOTA is an option given to people to express their displeasure, but it is better to vote for someone than not have anyone.

Former RSS general secretary and central committee member Bhaiyaji Joshi, who was also among the early voters, emphasised the importance of voting in elections.

He said that in a democracy, governments are formed by the people's mandate, often expressed through elections where citizens vote for their representatives.

"We want everyone should exercise their right to vote in a democracy. A government is formed by the people's mandate in a democracy and it is expected that an elected government fulfils the people's expectations," Joshi said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS chief opposes NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...
LIVE! RSS chief opposes NOTA, says it indirectly promotes...

Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their...

US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran
US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran

The pause will begin on January 21 and will remain in effect indefinitely until the State Department completes a reassessment of visa processing, the report said.

India urges citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions
India urges citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions

India has strongly advised its nationals to avoid travelling to Iran due to the deteriorating security situation and widespread anti-government protests.

Iran's FM, Jaishankar discuss Tehran situation
Iran's FM, Jaishankar discuss Tehran situation

Earlier in the day, the ministry of external affairs "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in the Islamic Republic.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO