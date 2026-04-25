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Blow to Kejriwal's 'dictatorship', Rekha Gupta on 7 AAP MPs' joining BJP

Sat, 25 April 2026
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party is a 'direct blow' to the 'dictatorship' of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles.

Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four parliamentarians in the group of seven.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said the AAP was founded with the slogan of 'inquilab', but was now ending in mistrust and separation.

"Now only corrupt people are there in your party and not the common man," she said.

The AAP termed the resignation of the seven MPs a 'betrayal of Punjab' and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of engineering the split by using the fear of central agencies.  -- PTI

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