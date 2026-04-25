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Kavitha launches new political party, names it TRS

Sat, 25 April 2026
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Telangana Jagruthi president and Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, on Saturday launched a political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).

Kavitha announced her party's name at an event held on the city outskirts.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of 'tarnishing' her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022.  -- PTI

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