HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC using apps developed by BJP IT cell: Mamata

Tue, 06 January 2026
Share:
16:21
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that the Election Commission is using mobile applications developed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell to conduct the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

Speaking to reporters before concluding her two-day visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district to oversee preparations for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee accused the EC of 'resorting to all kinds of wrong moves' while conducting the electoral roll revision.

"The EC is resorting to all kinds of wrong moves for conducting the SIR. It is marking eligible voters as 'dead' and forcing the elderly, ill and indisposed to attend hearings. It is making use of mobile apps developed by the BJP's IT cell for the exercise. This is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This cannot go on," the chief minister alleged.

The TMC supremo's fresh set of allegations against the poll panel was made on a day when her party MP Derek O'Brien moved the Supreme Court against the EC, claiming it has taken recourse to 'arbitrary and procedurally irregular actions' for conducting the ongoing SIR in West Bengal.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has 'substantially aggravated difficulties faced by eligible and bona fide electors' in the state, the TMC alleged.

Banerjee said, "I urge the people to remain careful while participating in SIR. They must stand beside those who need help. They don't need to support me; support only those who are in trouble because of this exercise."

Sharpening her confrontation with the poll panel ahead of the assembly elections, the chief minister had on Monday said that she would move court against the EC's SIR of electoral rolls in the state, alleging fear, harassment and administrative arbitrariness that she claimed had led to deaths and hospitalisations. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC using apps developed by BJP IT cell: Mamata
LIVE! EC using apps developed by BJP IT cell: Mamata

Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'
Protesters in Bangladesh demand 'ban on Indians'

A rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh, organized by the Inqilab Moncho party, demanded justice for slain student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and called for the cancellation of work permits for all Indians residing in Bangladesh. The protest also...

Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out
Maha BJP chief apologises after Riteish Deshmukh speaks out

Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan apologized for his remarks about 'erasing' memories of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh after facing criticism from the Congress party and Deshmukh's family.

Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors
Delhi teen punched, kicked to death by 6 minors

A 17-year-old student died after allegedly being physically assaulted by a group of juveniles in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area. Six juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.

JNU seeks FIR as students raise slogans against PM, Shah
JNU seeks FIR as students raise slogans against PM, Shah

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought a first information report (FIR) after students allegedly raised 'provocative' slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah inside the university campus...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO