Indian student goes missing in US

11:30

An Indian student named Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a post-graduate at UC Berkeley from Karnataka, has gone missing and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has expressed concern over it.





The Consulate General is in touch with both the authorities and the boy's parents, and is helping locate the boy.





In a post on X, the Consulate General wrote, 'Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student.' -- ANI