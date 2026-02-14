HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Indian student goes missing in US

Sat, 14 February 2026
Share:
11:30
image
An Indian student named Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a post-graduate at UC Berkeley from Karnataka, has gone missing and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has expressed concern over it.

The Consulate General is in touch with both the authorities and the boy's parents, and is helping locate the boy.

In a post on X, the Consulate General wrote, 'Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student.'  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian student goes missing in US
LIVE! Indian student goes missing in US

Modi makes historic landing at Assam highway airstrip
Modi makes historic landing at Assam highway airstrip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in the northeast region, located in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The facility will serve both civil and military purposes.

Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, faces 40-yr jail
Pannun plot: Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty, faces 40-yr jail

Gupta, 54, pleaded guilty to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with his efforts to murder Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Modi's Long Game With Trump Has Paid Off
Modi's Long Game With Trump Has Paid Off

India and the US have entered a new phase in their relationship, marked by greater parity, point out Harsh V Pant and Vivek Mishra.

Will India Include This Match-Winner Against Pakistan?
Will India Include This Match-Winner Against Pakistan?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan?

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO