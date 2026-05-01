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Increase passenger fees: Private airports to govt

Fri, 01 May 2026
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Major airports in India, particularly those with a substantial exposure to international traffic, are facing revenue losses, cost escalation and operational risk, Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) told the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Thursday.

While the association -- in its letter to the MoCA -- supported the ministry’s move on April 8 to reduce aircraft landing and parking charges by 25 per cent for domestic flights for three months, it asked the MoCA to increase the user development fee (UDF) for international passengers so that airport operators' losses can be compensated.

These aeronautical charges -- landing and parking charges as well as the UDF -- are collected by airport operators. The first two are collected from airlines while the third is collected from passengers.

The government reduced landing and parking charges on April 8 to give relief to airlines that have been hit by rising fuel prices since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.

APAO, in its letter on Thursday, also sought deferment of revenue share and per passenger fee payable by private airport operators to the government-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) for this relief period without interest or penalties.

It asked for upward revision of landing and parking charges after the relief period with 'full true-up' in the next tariff cycle. Full true-up means the revenue shortfall will be adjusted and recovered later, when airport charges are reset in the next regulatory period. It also sought directions to ensure that such deferment is not treated as default under concession agreements.

APAO flagged that non-aeronautical income streams such as retail, parking, and other commercial activities are facing permanent losses in some cases, and unlike aeronautical charges, these cannot be recovered later through tariff true-ups.

It also pointed out that concessionaires (retail outlet operators, ground handling companies, etc.) operating within airport premises are seeking waivers due to loss of business arising from prevailing geopolitical disruptions.

This, it said, is compounding financial stress for airport operators, who are already dealing with falling aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues.
    
-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

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