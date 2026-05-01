HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump briefed on new strike plans, says talks secretive

Fri, 01 May 2026
Share:
09:05
image
United States President Donald Trump has been presented with new military strike options against Iran even as his administration pushes for a negotiated deal under a fragile ceasefire.

A CENTCOM briefing outlined plans for targeted strikes, possible control of the Strait of Hormuz, and securing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, signalling potential escalation if diplomacy fails.

Trump, however, stressed that economic pressure through a blockade remains the primary tool, claiming it has severely weakened Iran's economy and increased pressure on Tehran to negotiate.

He maintained that talks are ongoing but highly secretive, known only to a small group within his administration.

At the same time, legal tensions are rising in Washington, DC.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told lawmakers that the ceasefire pauses the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution, potentially allowing continued military action without congressional approval.

This claim has been strongly disputed by lawmakers, who warn of an impending legal confrontation.

Congressional hearings also highlighted concerns over civilian casualties and public support for the conflict.

Despite this, Trump asserted that US operations have significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities and expressed optimism about reaching a deal soon.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump briefed on new strike plans, says talks secretive
LIVE! Trump briefed on new strike plans, says talks secretive

Mamata camps for 4 hours at EVM strong room, leaves after midnight
Mamata camps for 4 hours at EVM strong room, leaves after midnight

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned against any attempts to tamper with the counting process, following a visit to an EVM strong room in Bhabanipur where she alleged possible malpractice.

MP cruise tragedy: Toll rises to 9, few still missing
MP cruise tragedy: Toll rises to 9, few still missing

A tragic cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed nine lives after a sudden storm caused the vessel to capsize, prompting extensive rescue efforts.

Drama outside EVM room: TMC alleges tampering, EC denies
Drama outside EVM room: TMC alleges tampering, EC denies

TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in protest alleging irregular activities inside a strongroom housing EVMs in West Bengal, following concerns raised by Mamata Banerjee regarding EVM security.

HC rejects TMC plea on central staff for Bengal counting
HC rejects TMC plea on central staff for Bengal counting

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a plea challenging the Election Commission's directive to deploy central government and PSU employees for vote counting in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO