Trump briefed on new strike plans, says talks secretive

09:05

United States President Donald Trump has been presented with new military strike options against Iran even as his administration pushes for a negotiated deal under a fragile ceasefire.





A CENTCOM briefing outlined plans for targeted strikes, possible control of the Strait of Hormuz, and securing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, signalling potential escalation if diplomacy fails.

Trump, however, stressed that economic pressure through a blockade remains the primary tool, claiming it has severely weakened Iran's economy and increased pressure on Tehran to negotiate.





He maintained that talks are ongoing but highly secretive, known only to a small group within his administration.

At the same time, legal tensions are rising in Washington, DC.





US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told lawmakers that the ceasefire pauses the 60-day deadline under the War Powers Resolution, potentially allowing continued military action without congressional approval.





This claim has been strongly disputed by lawmakers, who warn of an impending legal confrontation.

Congressional hearings also highlighted concerns over civilian casualties and public support for the conflict.





Despite this, Trump asserted that US operations have significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities and expressed optimism about reaching a deal soon. -- ANI