Thomas Cook Starts Insurance Coverage For Visa Rejections

09:27

Travel platform Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel on Monday launched a new feature to provide insurance against visa rejection against the backdrop of a dynamic global environment for travellers.



Under this cover, if a customer's visa application (other than immigrant or employment visa), is rejected, the company will indemnify the insured for non-recoverable advance payments towards accommodation and travel, including applicable official cancellation charges.



Insurance for trips cancelled due to visa rejection will cover group tours as well as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and corporate travel businesses. The product is underwritten by ICICI Lombard.



The move comes as a response to a long-standing customer concern around non-refundable losses in the event of visa denials.



-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard