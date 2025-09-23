HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee slumps 45 paise to end at fresh all-time low of 88.73 against US dollar

Tue, 23 September 2025
The rupee depreciated 45 paise to close at a fresh all-time low of 88.73 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid sustained outflow of foreign funds on the back of a steep hike in US H-1B visa fee that is expected to give a big blow to Indian IT services exports. 

Forex traders said the rupee dwindled towards record low levels as market participants analysed the likely repercussions of the new $100,000 H-1B visa levy, which could precipitate a slowdown in remittance growth and curtail service exports to the US.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Surat hospital's puja for Asaram triggers outrage
LIVE! Surat hospital's puja for Asaram triggers outrage

Rain havoc in Marathwada: 8 dead, houses, crops damaged
Rain havoc in Marathwada: 8 dead, houses, crops damaged

More than 750 houses and crops on over 33,000 hectares were damaged in Dharashiv district, where helicopters and boats had to be deployed to rescue stranded people, they said.

'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'
'Dead Or Alive, Not A Single Man Will Turn Back'

10 Heroes of the 1965 War which ended on September 23 60 years ago.

Let my story be a warning, says ex-banker who lost Rs 23 cr
Let my story be a warning, says ex-banker who lost Rs 23 cr

A retired banker in Delhi lost his entire life savings, amounting to Rs 23 crore, to cyber fraudsters who posed as ED and CBI officers. The victim was kept under 'digital arrest' for over a month and forced to transfer funds under duress.

Top Chinese defence scientist detained for corruption
Top Chinese defence scientist detained for corruption

A leading Chinese scientist specializing in semiconductor chips for weapon systems has been detained by anti-corruption authorities, according to his company, Zhejiang Great Microwave Technology.

