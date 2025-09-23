Rupee slumps 45 paise to end at fresh all-time low of 88.73 against US dollar

20:29





Forex traders said the rupee dwindled towards record low levels as market participants analysed the likely repercussions of the new $100,000 H-1B visa levy, which could precipitate a slowdown in remittance growth and curtail service exports to the US.

The rupee depreciated 45 paise to close at a fresh all-time low of 88.73 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid sustained outflow of foreign funds on the back of a steep hike in US H-1B visa fee that is expected to give a big blow to Indian IT services exports.