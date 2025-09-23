Man held in Kapurthala cyber fraud case, Rs 2.05 cr hawala money recovered

23:58





The arrested accused has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan.





With this arrest, the total number of arrested people in this case reached 39, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav in Chandigarh on Tuesday.





The Kapurthala police had recently busted a major cyber fraud racket in Phagwara that primarily targeted people in the USA and Canada under the guise of providing software solutions, arresting 38 accused persons and recovering 40 laptops, 67 mobile phones and Rs 10,00,000 in cash.





Yadav said the police teams also zeroed in on one Ludhiana-based hawala operator and raids were being conducted to nab him.





Preliminary investigations revealed that transactions were primarily conducted through Bitcoin, and hawala channels have also been found to be involved, he said. -- PTI

The Punjab police on Tuesday said it has arrested a person from Ludhiana in a cyber fraud case and recovered Rs 2.05 crore hawala money from his possession.