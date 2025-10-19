HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
White tiger 'Sameer' dies at Tirupati zoo

Sun, 19 October 2025
18:32
File image
File image
A 19-year-old white tiger died at Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park here on Sunday due to age-related ailments, officials said. 

Named 'Sameer', the big cat was transferred to Sri Venkateshwara (SV) Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo) from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad in 2011 when he was five years old. 

It is with deep regret that the management of the SV Zoological Park announce the passing of our senior white tiger, Sameer, aged approximately 19 years, said Tirupati Zoo's curator Selvam in a press release. 

Selvam said Sameer had been under intensive care for age-related complications, and his health gradually declined over the past three months, leading to complete immobility. 

Despite daily monitoring and dedicated care from the zoo's veterinary and animal keeping staff, Sameer could not be revived and succumbed to his condition today morning, he said. 

The curator said that a post-mortem conducted by expert pathologists at SV Veterinary University in Tirupati confirmed the cause of death as Hydro Nephrosis, compounded by senility, consistent with age-related ailments. -- PTI

