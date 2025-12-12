HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NIA chargesheets 7 for radicalising youth via Arabic classes

Sat, 13 December 2025
The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against seven accused and Kovai Arabic Educational Association (KAEA), a registered society, in a 2023 case related to radicalisation of youths for terror activities under the guise of free Arabic classes. 

The counter-terror agency had earlier chargesheeted four accused, including Jameel Basha, the principal of Madras Arabic College, in the case which arose from the investigation into the October 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast. 

Fourteen of the 18 accused in the Coimbatore blast were students of Kovai Arabic College, which functioned under the KAEA society, a statement issued by the NIA said. 

The instant case, registered suo-motu by the agency's Chennai branch in August 2023, related to the radicalisation and incitement of youth into terrorist acts by an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired radical group under the guise of free Arabic language classes. 

NIA investigations revealed that radical sermons were disseminated via online Arabic classes conducted through platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp and Telegram, and also through regular classroom sessions where Jameel Basha's live or pre-recorded lectures were broadcast, the statement said. 

The seven accused named in the chargesheet, filed before a court in Chennai, were Jameel's students, identified as Mohammed Hussain, Irshath, Ahmed Ali, Aboo Hanifa, Jawahar Sadiq, Sheik Dawood and Raja Mohammed. -- PTI

