Follow Rediff on:      
Woman, 2 sons found dead in Delhi home; suicide suspected

Sat, 13 December 2025
File image
File image
Three members of a family were found dead inside their home in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji on Friday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said. 

The police said the incident came to light around 2.47 pm when a police team reached the premises to execute a court order related to possession of the property. 

When repeated knocks went unanswered, the staff used a duplicate key to open the door. 

Inside, officers found Anuradha Kapoor (52) and her sons, Ashish Kapoor (32) and Chaitanya Kapoor (27), hanging from the ceiling, deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement. 

All three were declared dead. 

A handwritten note was recovered from the room, suggesting the family had been struggling with depression. 

"The handwritten note indicates emotional distress faced by the family due to which the family may have taken the extreme step," the officer said. 

The bodies have been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mortuary for post-mortem and other legal formalities under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police said. 

Residents of the neighbourhood said they were shocked to learn about the deaths, adding that the family kept largely to themselves. -- PTI

