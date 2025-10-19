HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
News anchor booked in Shimla for hurting religious sentiments

Sun, 19 October 2025
22:32
A prominent news anchor working with a leading Hindi news channel has been booked on charges of hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community members, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Preetpal Mattu, president of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Welfare Society in Shimla, the anchor has been accused of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly making inappropriate remarks against Maharishi Valmiki.

The complainant alleged that on October 8, he came across a video on social media in which the anchor allegedly made some remarks about the sage, which hurt the religious sentiments of people belonging to the Valmiki community.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said. -- PTI

