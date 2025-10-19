HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to launch Bihar polls campaign on Oct 24 with two back-to-back rallies

Sun, 19 October 2025
Share:
19:04
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the Bihar assembly polls next week, with as many as four election rallies scheduled by the end of this month, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Sunday. 

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Jaiswal said Modi will kick off his campaign with a rally in Samastipur on October 24, followed by another election meeting in Begusarai the very same day. 

"The PM, who is among the world's tallest leaders, will visit Karpoori Gram, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, in Samastipur district, and pay his tributes to the former Bihar CM before addressing his first rally. His second rally will be in Begusarai in the afternoon," he said. 

Jaiswal said the PM will be back in the poll-bound state on October 30, when he will be addressing rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, the town where Saran district is headquartered. 

"The PM's rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course," he said. 

The assembly elections will be held in two phases, with 121 seats going to polls on November 6 and voting scheduled in the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha'
LIVE! VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha'

K'taka HC directs RSS to file fresh plea for route march
K'taka HC directs RSS to file fresh plea for route march

The high court directed the petitioners to file a fresh petition to the district collectors along with the route of the march.

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and setting up of 'mechanisms' to ensure lasting peace after days of violent clashes along the border that left several soldiers, civilians, and terrorists dead on both...

Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI
Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI

The grand comeback party of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured a quick 22-ball ending, and their lowkey outing reflected in India's seven-wicket defeat against Australia.

Iyer fails to find form against Hazlewood
Iyer fails to find form against Hazlewood

Shreyas Iyer's battle against Josh Hazlewood continued on a rain-hit Perth afternoon in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium on Sunday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO