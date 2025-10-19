HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man with gun triggers scare at writer Taslima Nasrin event in Kerala

Sun, 19 October 2025
16:16
A man carrying a gun sparked a brief security scare at an atheist gathering in Kochi, where writer Taslima Nasrin is scheduled to participate, sources said on Sunday. 

The law enforcers evacuated hundreds of people from the Rajiv Gandhi indoor stadium and conducted a thorough inspection following the incident. 

"Nothing suspicious was found. It was a licensed gun and the man carried it because of his ignorance. But, we conducted the check as part of standard procedure.There is no other threat," a police officer said. 

Earlier, several participants, including women were seen waiting outside the indoor stadium while police personnel were carrying out the inspection. 

They said it was an annual gathering of athiests and free thinkers, and Nasrin is expected to attend it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha'
LIVE! VHP demands Delhi be renamed 'Indraprastha'

Student alleges caste bias by Pune Univ cost him UK job
Student alleges caste bias by Pune Univ cost him UK job

A Pune college refutes allegations of caste bias by a former student who claimed the college withheld job verification, leading to job loss. The college clarifies it sent the document and the student did not lose his job.

8.82L court orders not executed, SC says 'disappointing'
8.82L court orders not executed, SC says 'disappointing'

The Supreme Court has expressed strong concern over the significant backlog of execution petitions in courts across India, emphasizing the need for timely enforcement of court orders in civil disputes.

Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI
Kohli, Rohit flop as Australia rout India in 1st ODI

The grand comeback party of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma endured a quick 22-ball ending, and their lowkey outing reflected in India's seven-wicket defeat against Australia.

BJP leader flays use of Kashmir Pandit issue for politics
BJP leader flays use of Kashmir Pandit issue for politics

Disgruntled BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal criticizes his party for allegedly using the plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits for political gains and calls for meaningful action to address their grievances.

