Man held for raping minor Dalit girls following encounter in UP

17:15

File image





Superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused, identified as Badre Alam, was arrested around 3 am from a village under Khalilabad police station limits on Sunday.





He said that when the police team was taking Alam towards Khalilabad Kotwali, he allegedly tried to flee on the pretext attending nature's call.





He allegedly refused to stop despite police warnings, so the police opened fire and he was injured in the right leg, he added.





He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment.





According to the police, Alam, a resident of Marwa village, allegedly drugged and raped the 17-year-old girl on Friday.





The rape survivor was admitted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated.





The girl's family accused Alam of raping her in connivance with her friend.





A case has been registered against Alam and a close relative of the rape survivor under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Meena said, and added that the matter is being investigated. -- PTI

A 32-year-old man accused of allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl was arrested in Sant Kabir Nagar on Sunday morning, the police said.