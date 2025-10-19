HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ladakh representatives to hold talks with govt on Oct 22

Sun, 19 October 2025
18:12
Ladakh representatives will hold talks with the sub-committee of the ministry of home affairs in Delhi on October 22, said Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk on Sunday. 

Three representatives each of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, along with Ladakh MP Mohd Haneefa Jan, will take part in the talks with a focus on their primary demand of statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Lakruk told reporters in Leh. 

"We were informed by the home ministry that a meeting of the sub-committee is scheduled for October 22, and both LAB and KDA are invited to it. We welcome the decision of the government of India to invite us and look forward to the positive outcome of the dialogue," he said. 

Widespread violent protests occurred in Leh on September 24 during a shutdown called by LAB to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. 

Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in the clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. -- PTI

