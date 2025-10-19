HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Illegal narcotics unit busted in MP; tech, pharma graduates arrested

Sun, 19 October 2025
The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested two persons, a BTech and another B Pharma graduate, after it busted an illegal narcotics manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, the agency said on Sunday.

The clandestine unit was preparing Alprazolam, a sedative drug, in the powder form at the laboratory located in Sejawata village on the Mhow-Neemuch Road in Ratlam, about 290 km from state capital Bhopal.

The drug lab was unearthed on Saturday with an NCB team seizing 13.76 kg Alprazolam, valued at around Rs 3.44 crore in the illicit market, the agency said in a statement.

Lab equipment and chemicals used in drug manufacture were also seized during the operation, it said.

Alprazolam is a regulated drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is misused as a recreational drug.

Roop Singh Chauhan, 51, a B Tech graduate and Abhijeet Singh Chauhan, 39, a B Pharma graduate, have been arrested by the central agency, the statement said.

Roop Singh Chauhan was earlier arrested in a drug case in Telangana and was currently out on bail, it said.

According to the agency, Abhijeet Singh Chauhan was earlier associated with the Indian Red Cross Society in Ratlam and "partnered" with Roop Singh in some pharma and ayurvedic medicine ventures.

"Further investigation is underway to identify the supply chain, financial links, and potential inter-state connections of the accused," the agency said. -- PTI

