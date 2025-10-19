HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four killed in explosion of country-made firecrackers in Tamil Nadu

Sun, 19 October 2025
19:30
Four people were killed on Sunday after "country-made" firecrackers stored in a house at Thandurai exploded, Avadi police said. 

Several portions of the residential premises has also been damaged in the explosion, they said adding Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire. 

An Avadi commissionerate police official said four persons died in the explosion adding the residence appeared to have been used as a storage facility and as a place of retail sale as well. 

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of explosion, the official added. -- PTI

