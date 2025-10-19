HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSF apprehends 21 illegal migrants, including 10 Rohingyas in Tripura

Sun, 19 October 2025
Amid heightened security measures during the festive season, the Border Security Force, Tripura Frontier, has intensified its vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border. 

In coordinated operations on Sunday, BSF troops apprehended 21 illegal infiltrators -- 11 Bangladeshi nationals and 10 Rohingya migrants -- from different locations in Tripura, BSF said in a press release. 

Based on specific intelligence inputs, BSF teams detected suspicious movement at Agartala Railway Station, where 11 individuals were found to be Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India and were attempting to travel further inland. 

In a separate incident in North Tripura, alert BSF personnel intercepted 10 Rohingya illegal migrants, including women and children, who were attempting to cross over to Bangladesh. Preliminary questioning revealed that they had travelled from Delhi and Jammu and intended to reach Moulvibazar, Bangladesh. 

These apprehensions underscore the BSF's heightened vigilance and operational alertness to curb illegal infiltration, human trafficking, and trans-border crimes during the ongoing festive period. -- ANI

