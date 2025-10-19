HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in Arunachal

Sun, 19 October 2025
Share:
20:01
File image
File image
Two labourers, who were kidnapped by militants, were rescued from Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Sunday, officials said.                 

Around seven-eight armed members of the NSCN kidnapped the two labourers engaged in road construction work in Lahu village in the Dadam circle around 4 pm on Saturday, they said.

Based on intelligence inputs, traps were laid at Ngisa K Nokna and Nginnu K Nokna to intercept the insurgents and rescue the abducted labourers, they added.

"As there was no movement overnight, a search operation was launched at first light. Around 5.50 am, one of the security columns came under fire from the insurgents. Our troops responded with calibrated small arms and mortar fire, prioritising the safety of the kidnapped labourers," the Assam Rifles said.

Following the gunfight and search of the area, the two labourers were successfully rescued, it said.

"This successful rescue highlights the commitment of the Assam Rifles to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region," it said, noting that the operation is still underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Protests in Pune over Shaniwar Wada namaaz video
LIVE! Protests in Pune over Shaniwar Wada namaaz video

Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22
Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22

Representatives from Ladakh have accepted an invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs for a meeting in Delhi on October 22 to discuss their demands for statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory.

Protests outside Lalu Yadav's home over ticket denial
Protests outside Lalu Yadav's home over ticket denial

Earlier today, former RJD candidate Madan Shah broke down in public, claiming that he was promised a ticket by the Rashtriya Janata Dal for the upcoming 2025 Bihar assembly polls.

Judgments must be free of external influence: Justice Bhuyan
Judgments must be free of external influence: Justice Bhuyan

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the importance of delivering judgments without external influence to maintain public trust in the judiciary.

RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency
RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency

Authorities in Chittapur, Karnataka, have denied permission for an RSS route march citing potential disruption of peace and law and order, amidst rising tensions and counter-protests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO