HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Another cop ends life in Haryana; wife, in-laws booked

Fri, 17 October 2025
Share:
22:25
image
In yet another alleged suicide by a Haryana cop, an assistant sub-inspector of police posted in Gururgam allegedly hanged himself here at his ancestral home, the police said on Friday. 

A suicide note has also been recovered from his house in Jainabad village in Rewari district, in which the policeman has accused his wife and her parents of harassing him, they said. 

According to police, ASI Krishna Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on Thursday. 

A police team reached the house after his father Nardev Singh informed them that he was not opening the door of his room. 

They broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling. Police took the body into custody and sent it to the mortuary. 

The father lodged a complaint saying the ASI was distressed over an FIR filed by his wife in Delhi. 

"After my daughter-in-law filed a complaint against my son Krishna Kumar in Delhi, my son was feeling mentally harassed and remained at home in distress. Due to the mental torture by his wife Indu's FIR, Krishna ended his life by hanging himself in his room. In his suicide note he has written everything," Nardev Singh said. 

Krishna Kumar and Indu have a son and a daughter. Indu has been working as a teacher in Delhi for almost two years now, while their children live with her parents in Manethi village, the complainant said. 

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Indu, her father Nawal and her mother Saroj Devi under sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at Khol police station on Friday, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uddhav inaugurates MNS 'Deepotsav', hints at tie-up
LIVE! Uddhav inaugurates MNS 'Deepotsav', hints at tie-up

SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh, led by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order situation, police action, and the...

Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle
Rivaba Jadeja becomes Gujarat minister after reshuffle

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reshuffled his cabinet, inducting 19 new ministers and elevating Harsh Sanghavi to Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, with several existing ministers continuing in...

Wankhede promotion: HC fines Centre for concealing facts
Wankhede promotion: HC fines Centre for concealing facts

The Delhi High Court imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the central government for concealing facts in its plea seeking review of an order relating to the promotion of IRS officer and former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police
No foul play in Zubeen Garg's death: Singapore Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an official statement addressing ongoing speculation surrounding the death of Indian singer and composer Zubeen Garg, stating that preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play.The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO