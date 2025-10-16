HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav joins RJD; wife expected to get ticket

Thu, 16 October 2025
Share:
23:55
Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav/ANI Photo
Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav/ANI Photo
Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, one of the best-known singers and actors in the most popular dialect of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday joined the RJD. 

Yadav joined the party along with wife Chanda, a homemaker, amidst speculations that she might get a party ticket. 

Their induction was announced by RJD president Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's face in Bihar assembly polls, at a late night press conference. 

Tejashwi Yadav did not speak much after the announcement, letting Khesari field questions from journalists. 

The singer said, "My heart has always been with the RJD. It is just that I have joined the party, formally, only now." 

Asked whether he was expecting a ticket for himself or his wife, Khesari said "there is no difference between us." 

He was also asked about a statement he gave to a section of the media a day ago, saying "I have been trying to convince my wife to fight elections. But she says she can only fight with me". 

The Bhojpuri superstar replied "Yes, it was so. But when I explained to him how brother (bhaiya) Tejashwi, who tried to transform Bihar during a short stint in power, deserves a better chance, she relented". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump, Putin agree to fresh talks on Ukraine peace
LIVE! Trump, Putin agree to fresh talks on Ukraine peace

Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case
Assam to move HC for fast-track court in Zubeen death case

The Assam government will request the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to decide on singer Zubeen Garg's death case. The cabinet also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor for the case.

Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah
Maoist menace nearly over, 258 surrender in 2 days: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces the surrender of 258 Maoists in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash
Pilot's father moves SC for judicial probe into AI crash

Father of deceased pilot and Federation of Indian Pilots petition Supreme Court for a court-monitored inquiry into the Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4
Upper castes bag 22 JD-U tickets, Muslims get 4

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United made public the names of candidates for all 101 seats it will be contesting in the assembly polls, with more than half of them from the backward and extremely backward classes.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO