Court sends 3 accused in Durgapur student gangrape case to police custody

Sun, 12 October 2025
20:41
A subdivisional court in Durgapur on Sunday remanded to 10-day police custody the three men arrested for their alleged involvement in the "gangrape' of a student of a private medical college in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district. 

The charges pressed against the accused persons include gangrape and criminal conspiracy. 

The SDJM, Durgapur, remanded the three accused to police custody for 10 days. 

The prosecution lawyer prayed for their police custody for questioning in order to arrest other persons involved in the alleged crime. 

The medical college student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gangraped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner. -- PTI

