BJP names three candidates for J-K Rajya Sabha polls

Sun, 12 October 2025
11:41
Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the Union Territory. 

The party named Gulam Mohammad Mir, Rakesh Mahajan and Sat Paul Sharma as its candidates.

Sat Paul Sharma is serving his second term as the BJP's J-K president. 

His first term as the party's state chief lasted from 2015 to 2018. 

He was also part of former CM Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet in 2018.

Rakesh Mahajan is vice-president of the state's BJP unit. 

Gulam Mohammad Mir was the BJP candidate from the Handwara Assembly constituency in last year's J-K Assembly elections. 

He suffered a loss against the National Conference's Sajjad Gani Lone.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference announced the names of three candidates. 

The party named Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi as its candidates, with the decision on the fourth seat expected to be made in the coming days.

"Candidates have been decided for three Rajya Sabha seats...Chowdry Mohamad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi. These three will be our candidates for the Rajya Sabha. The candidate for the fourth seat will be announced tomorrow or the day after," Jammu and Kashmir chief minister advisor Nasir Aslam Wani. -- ANI

