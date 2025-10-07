HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Senior Maoist leader surrenders before police in Telangana

Tue, 07 October 2025
22:58
A senior functionary of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist surrendered before police in Warangal district of Telangana on Tuesday. 

Manda Ruben alias Kannanna (67), who served as Division Committee Secretary of the South Bastar Division and was a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, surrendered before Warangal police commissioner Sunpreet Singh. 

He carried a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh. 

A native of Vangapadu village, Hanamkonda district, Ruben expressed his desire to lead a peaceful life with his family under the Telangana government's Rehabilitation and Resettlement Programme, the commissioner said. 

Ruben was drawn to radical ideology in 1979 while working in the hostel mess of REC (now NIT Warangal). Influenced by then CPI-Maoist general secretary and former REC student Nambala Keshav Rao, he joined the banned organisation and went underground, a press release said. -- PTI

