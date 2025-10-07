Kumaraswamy watches 'Kantara' prequel in Delhi, his first theatre outing in 7 yrs

23:35





Kumaraswamy, who was accompanied by his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, Kannada journalists and office colleagues at INOX Insignia, Epicuria, said the last time he watched a film in a theatre was his son's movie in 2018.





The minister, who recently recovered from health issues and lost weight, told PTI during the interval: "I heard good reviews about Kantara. Hearing people talk about it here (Delhi circle) and watching it here means the recognition the Kannada movie has achieved in terms of quality."





He praised the film for its technical excellence, saying all key elements of filmmaking, such as cinematography, editing, story and scriptwriting, worked together to create an impact. -- PTI

