Kerala bans Sresan medicines after TN scraps licence

23:22





The decision follows steps by the Tamil Nadu Drugs Controller to cancel the company's licence, state health minister Veena George said.





Sales of Respifresh TR, manufactured by a Gujarat-based firm, were also stopped immediately after the drug was found to be substandard, the minister said in a statement.





There are five distributors in the state supplying this medicine, and they have been instructed to stop distribution, George said.





Strict action will be taken against those selling this medicine. Those in possession of this drug are requested not to use it. These medicines are not distributed through government hospitals.





She added that strict action would be initiated against establishments that provide medicines to children under the age of 12 without a prescription from an authorised doctor.





The ban comes after reports that 14 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, died recently from suspected renal failure linked to the consumption of a toxic' cough syrup. -- PTI

The Kerala government on Tuesday banned the distribution of medicines manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals.