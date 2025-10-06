HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zubeen's companions in last moments mum on CID summons

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
16:10
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that barring one, seven others present with singer Zubeen Garg during his last moments in Singapore were yet to respond to CID summons. Sarma said that Rupkamal Kalita, who was present on the yacht when Garg died while swimming in the sea on September 19, has responded to the summons of the SIT probing into his death. 

Kalita will come to Guwahati on Tuesday, the CM said. However, the seven others have not said anything about coming to Assam to help in the investigation, Sarma said at a media briefing.

"We will maintain pressure on them... the sooner they come, we can finish the investigation. We will motivate them to cooperate with us,' he said. 'We believe that if one comes, the others will also follow," Sarma said. 

He also said that the Assam Police was not required to go to Singapore for the investigation, as under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), 'whatever evidence the Singapore Police gathers will be shared with us'. "Our request has already been sent to Singapore, but no foreign country will allow the police of another country to investigate on their soil,' the chief minister added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov
LIVE! Bihar elections on Nov 6, 11; counting on 14 Nov

Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup
Maharashtra FDA warns against THIS cough syrup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday appealed to the people to immediately stop the sale or use of a specific batch of Coldrif syrup, following child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to the...

Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI
Sanatan ka apman...: Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI

A lawyer allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings. Security intervened, and the lawyer was removed from the premises. The CJI remained composed and continued with the proceedings.

JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts
JF-17 engine sale to Pak benefits India: Russian experts

A Russian defence expert says the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit India, dismissing criticism of the Indian government by the opposition.

Delhi man fakes phone snatching to avoid wife's anger
Delhi man fakes phone snatching to avoid wife's anger

A man in Delhi who reported a mobile phone snatching was found to have fabricated the story to avoid his wife's anger after losing the phone while drunk, according to police.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO