Hamas denies its agreed to disarm under Gaza peace plan

Mon, 06 October 2025
12:55
Trump has warned Hamas of complete obliteration
Hamas on Sunday strongly rejected claims that it had agreed to disarm under Trump's proposed Gaza peace deal. The group said such claims were "false and politically motivated" to weaken its position in the region. 

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi dismissed the reports on October 5, according to Russia's TASS news agency. In a statement shared on its official Telegram channel, Hamas said Mardawi "completely rejects all false claims of progress in ceasefire talks or any discussion of disarmament." 

This comes at a time when the two parties are set to hold negotiating talks over the peace plan in Gaza. Trump has sent his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his Middle East advisor and special envoy, Steve Wirkoff, to Egypt. Trump on Sunday also threatened Hamas over control of Gaza and warned them of "complete obliteration" if they refused to cede power in Gaza.

According to CNN, Trump was responding to questions on his 20-point ceasefire plan when he made the remark. 

When asked directly over text message what would happen if Hamas insisted on staying in power, Trump said, "Complete Obliteration!" Last Monday, POTUS presented a 20-point plan to free the remaining hostages held in Gaza and end Israel's military campaign against Hamas. The proposal includes an interim international administration to govern Gaza and the deployment of foreign stabilisation forces to maintain security and oversee reconstruction, as per TASS. -- ANI

