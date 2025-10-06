HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi to seek SC nod for green crackers for Diwali: CM

Mon, 06 October 2025
Share:
22:47
File image
File image
The Delhi government, respecting the sentiments of people, will move the Supreme Court seeking permission for the use of certified green firecrackers on Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday. 

The government is committed to balancing tradition and environmental protection, she said in a statement issued by her office. 

Gupta said Diwali is the most important festival of Indian culture and her government has decided to approach the court in view of crores of people who celebrate the festival in the city. 

"The Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively control pollution and protect the environment and assures full cooperation to the Supreme Court to implement any directive issued in this regard," the chief minister said. 

In its order dated September 26, the apex court permitted certified manufacturers to produce green crackers with a condition that they will not sell them in prohibited Delhi-NCR without its approval. 

The court permitted the manufacturers certified by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) as well as PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) to produce green firecrackers. 

The government is likely to apprise the court that it has no objection to the use of green firecrackers, provided they are manufactured by authorised entities duty certified by the competent authorities, said a senior officer. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi to seek SC nod for green crackers for Diwali: CM
LIVE! Delhi to seek SC nod for green crackers for Diwali: CM

Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14
Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

Bihar polls: Will SIR stir or NDA's dominance prevail?
Bihar polls: Will SIR stir or NDA's dominance prevail?

An analysis of the upcoming Bihar elections, focusing on the key players, alliances, and issues that will shape the outcome. The article examines the strength of the ruling NDA coalition led by Nitish Kumar and the challenge posed by the...

Bihar polls: EC launches ECINet among 17 new initiatives
Bihar polls: EC launches ECINet among 17 new initiatives

The Election Commission (EC) has announced 17 new initiatives for the Bihar Assembly polls, including compulsory webcasting, mobile phone-deposit facilities, and measures to improve voter turnout and accessibility.

7 linked to Zubeen's final hours evade CID: Himanta
7 linked to Zubeen's final hours evade CID: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says most of those present with singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore during his death have yet to respond to CID summons, and addresses related political accusations.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO