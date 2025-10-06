Delhi to seek SC nod for green crackers for Diwali: CM

22:47

The government is committed to balancing tradition and environmental protection, she said in a statement issued by her office.





Gupta said Diwali is the most important festival of Indian culture and her government has decided to approach the court in view of crores of people who celebrate the festival in the city.





"The Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively control pollution and protect the environment and assures full cooperation to the Supreme Court to implement any directive issued in this regard," the chief minister said.





In its order dated September 26, the apex court permitted certified manufacturers to produce green crackers with a condition that they will not sell them in prohibited Delhi-NCR without its approval.





The court permitted the manufacturers certified by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) as well as PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) to produce green firecrackers.





The government is likely to apprise the court that it has no objection to the use of green firecrackers, provided they are manufactured by authorised entities duty certified by the competent authorities, said a senior officer. -- PTI

