When Dharmendra and Modi bonded over parathas

23:24





In a video shared by "The Modi Story", an X handle that shares anecdotes from the PM's life, the late Dharmendra is seen sharing a memory of a breakfast meeting he had with Modi, who offered him parathas along with dhokla and other delectable Gujarati dishes.





"It was a delectable spread of Gujarati dishes such as dhokla, but at the centre were some mouth-watering parathas," the actor said.





In the video, Dharmendra recalled that Modi told him that he took a liking to parathas while working in Punjab, where they were commonly had for all three meals in a day.





A showbiz legend with a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from Satyakam to Sholay, Dharmendra died at the age of 89, days before his 90th birthday, at his Juhu home.





He had not been keeping well for a while and was in and out of hospital. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last on Monday, came from diverse backgrounds but were known to share their love for parathas.