Chun chun kar bahar nikalenge...: Shah on SIR exercise

Fri, 21 November 2025
13:11
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called on citizens of the country to fully support the ongoing nationwide process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the process is essential to protect and the country and democracy itself with the exercise ensuring that "every single infiltrator" will be removed from the electoral list.

"Mein aaj yeh yeh spasht karna chahta hu ki hum is desh mein se ek ek ghuspetiye ko chun chun kar bahar nikalenge, yeh humara pran nhai (today I want to make it clear that we will single-handedly remove all the infiltrators from this country. This is our pledge.)."

The SIR is a process to protect the country and our democracy," Shah said while addressing Border Security Force's 61st Raising Day event at Haripur, Bhuj in Gujarat.

Without naming the parties in the INDIA bloc, Shah said that "certain political parties" are trying to weaken the campaign for eliminating the so called infiltrators, while also warning that them that the Bihar elections have already given a mandate to the NDA. 

"Unfortunately, some political parties are trying to weaken the campaign to eliminate the infiltrators. These political parties are opposing the SIR process and the Election Commission's voter list sanitisation," the Union Minister said.

Expressing his confidence in the purification of the electoral rolls, Shah said that the SIR is a "process to protect the country and our democracy" and appealed to everyone to support the process carried out by the Election Commission. 

"Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country to fully support the SIR process being carried out by the Election Commission. I want to warn those political parties involved in protecting the infiltrators that the Bihar elections are a mandate from the people of the country," he said. Amit Shah also praised the BSF and armed forces for the bravery shown during Operation Sindoor. -- ANI

