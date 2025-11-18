HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM: BJP's Union minister

Tue, 18 November 2025
18:42
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar/File image
Dismissing speculation over the name of the next chief minister of Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday expressed confidence that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to remain in the post following the NDA victory in the assembly elections. 

Singh, who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency and is the Union textiles minister, wondered why there was any "confusion" over the chief minister's name. 

He, however, observed that every party has its own process, and the National Democratic Alliance will also hold meetings to choose the Bihar chief minister. 

"Pata nahin yeh kyun bhram hai. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ke netrutva mein hum chunav lade. Aage bhi Nitish Kumar hi mukhya mantri honge, lekin uski prakriya hai. (I don't understand the reason for the confusion. We fought the election under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He will remain the chief minister in future also but due process has to be followed for this)," the BJP leader told reporters. 

He said the BJP and JD-U will have separate legislature party meetings, followed by a joint NDA meeting. -- PTI

