HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court summons Yediyurappa, 3 others to appear on Dec 2 in POCSO case

Tue, 18 November 2025
Share:
20:28
image
A Fast Track Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday issued summons to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and three co-accused in a case, involving allegations of sexual assault on a minor girl. 

The court directed all four accused to appear before it on December 2. 

The development comes just days after the Karnataka high court cleared the way for the trial to proceed. 

The high court on November 13 had refused to quash the POCSO case registered against Yediyurappa and three others. 

It had dismissed the petitions filed by Yediyurappa, and other co-accused -- Aruna YM, Rudresha Marulasiddaiah and Mariswamy G -- challenging the trial court order taking cognizance of offences under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and also the issuance of summons. 

However, the HC had directed that Yediyurappa's personal appearance should not be insisted upon unless necessary during the course of the trial, adding that any exemption plea filed on his behalf should be entertained unless his presence is deemed essential. 

The judge has also clarified that Yediyurappa is free to seek discharge from the trial court. 

The case stems from a complaint filed in March 2024 by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, alleging that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted the minor at his Dollars Colony residence in February, after she approached him seeking an assistance. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cloudflare outage hits X, Perplexity, ChatGPT
LIVE! Cloudflare outage hits X, Perplexity, ChatGPT

'Filthy kidney' accusers must debate me: Lalu's daughter
'Filthy kidney' accusers must debate me: Lalu's daughter

RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has strongly criticized those who accused her of donating a 'filthy kidney' to her father and challenged them to an open debate. She also urged people to donate kidneys to those in need...

'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'
'Lalu Family's Has Had Problems For Long'

'In times of adversity, families unite, but the reverse is happening in the Lalu family.'

'Will defend our people against terror': Jaishankar at SCO
'Will defend our people against terror': Jaishankar at SCO

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, advocating for a 'zero tolerance' approach to terrorism and emphasizing the need for the SCO to...

DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout
DGP asks police to probe how Al Falah became terror hideout

Haryana DGP O P Singh visited Al Falah University in Faridabad to investigate security lapses after the discovery of a terror module linked to the university. The investigation follows a blast near the Red Fort and the busting of a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO