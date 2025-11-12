HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman held with heroin worth Rs 1.10 crore in Delhi

Wed, 12 November 2025
21:31
The Delhi police has arrested a 49-year-old woman and recovered 266 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 1.10 crore in the international market, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Mubarakpur Dabas. The accused was apprehended when she tried to flee, he said.

A case was registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another case, the Delhi Police seized nearly 3 kg of heroin worth around Rs 15 crore and arrested two people on the intervening night of September 27 and 28 near Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Basai Darapur, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ranjeet Mehra alias Kannu (27), a resident of Vishnu Garden, and Sanjana (26), a resident of Shahdara.

They were apprehended while allegedly delivering a consignment of narcotics, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

"After due compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, 2.785 kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of Mehra and 207 grams from Sanjana," the DCP said.

In total, 2.994 kg of heroin was seized, valued at around Rs 15 crore in the international market. -- PTI

