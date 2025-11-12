Union Cabinet condemns Delhi blast, reaffirms zero tolerance for terrorism

20:48

The meeting began with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims.





In a resolution adopted after the meeting, the Cabinet described the incident as a "heinous terror attack' carried out by anti-national elements and strongly condemned the act as "dastardly and cowardly'.





The resolution extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.





It also praised the medical teams, emergency responders, and security personnel for their swift action and commitment during the crisis.





Reaffirming India's "zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism, the Cabinet directed that the investigation into the blast be pursued with urgency and professionalism to ensure that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice.





The government acknowledged the expressions of solidarity received from other countries and commended citizens and authorities who displayed courage and compassion in the face of the tragedy.





The Cabinet said the situation is being closely monitored and reiterated the government's resolve to safeguard the lives and security of all Indians.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10.