HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Union Cabinet condemns Delhi blast, reaffirms zero tolerance for terrorism

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
20:48
File image
File image
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. 

The meeting began with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims. 

In a resolution adopted after the meeting, the Cabinet described the incident as a "heinous terror attack' carried out by anti-national elements and strongly condemned the act as "dastardly and cowardly'. 

The resolution extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. 

It also praised the medical teams, emergency responders, and security personnel for their swift action and commitment during the crisis. 

Reaffirming India's "zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism, the Cabinet directed that the investigation into the blast be pursued with urgency and professionalism to ensure that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice. 

The government acknowledged the expressions of solidarity received from other countries and commended citizens and authorities who displayed courage and compassion in the face of the tragedy. 

The Cabinet said the situation is being closely monitored and reiterated the government's resolve to safeguard the lives and security of all Indians. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Car blast near Red Fort 'terrorist incident': Govt
LIVE! Car blast near Red Fort 'terrorist incident': Govt

Dr Umar panned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv
Dr Umar panned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv

Officials reveal details of a foiled Jaish-e-Mohammed terror plot involving a doctor who planned a bomb blast near the Red Fort, timed around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. Arrests and investigations uncovered the interstate...

Red car suspected to be linked to Delhi blast accused seized
Red car suspected to be linked to Delhi blast accused seized

Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives

Jammu and Kashmir police busted an interstate and trans-national terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of arms and explosives. The investigation involved arrests in...

Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast
Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs refused to discuss the Red Fort blast during a meeting, citing the pre-set agenda of 'Disaster Management'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO