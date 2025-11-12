Sensex jumps 595 points on strong global cues

17:01





The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 595.19 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 84,466.51. It gained up to 780.69 points or 0.93 per cent to hit an intraday high of 84,652.01. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward momentum for the third straight day on Wednesday, supported by gains in IT and consumer durables shares amid a rally in global equities markets. Traders said optimism over the anticipated resolution of the US government shutdown and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also bolstered the sentiment.