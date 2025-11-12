HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex jumps 595 points on strong global cues

Wed, 12 November 2025
17:01
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward momentum for the third straight day on Wednesday, supported by gains in IT and consumer durables shares amid a rally in global equities markets. Traders said optimism over the anticipated resolution of the US government shutdown and growing expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also bolstered the sentiment. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 595.19 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 84,466.51. It gained up to 780.69 points or 0.93 per cent to hit an intraday high of 84,652.01. -- PTI

LIVE! Delhi blast: Car dealer remembers duo who bought i20 car
Police launch hunt for car owned by Red Fort blast suspect
Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

Blast accused doc Shaheen never wore burqa: Ex-husband
According to investigators, Shaheen Shahid, a doctor associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was among those arrested following Monday's explosion near the Red Fort.

'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'India has experienced any number of doctors, engineers, and individuals from professional backgrounds being implicated in terrorism. This is not a novel development.''These are mobilisations of opportunity. One does not exclusively...

'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'
A doctor at a Saharanpur hospital denies rumors of his detention following the arrest of a colleague accused of having links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

