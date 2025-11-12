Rupee depreciates 16 paise to close at 88.66 against US

19:08





Forex traders said the rupee traded within a range as renewed optimism over the India-US trade deal and rising hopes that the government shutdown could end soon supported the domestic unit at lower levels.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.61 against the US dollar and touched an intra-day high of 88.56 and a low of 88.66 during the day.





The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 88.66 (provisional), registering a loss of 16 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 88.50 against the US dollar.





Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15 percent higher at 99.58, on optimism that the US government shutdown will end soon.

