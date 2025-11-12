Red EcoSport car linked to Delhi blast suspect seized

19:41

The red car linked to prime suspect in the Delhi blast case/ File Photo/ANI





Sources said that before the car blast on Monday evening, Umar Nabi stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan.





After leaving the mosque, the accused went straight to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot.





He parked his car in the parking lot at around 3:19 pm, the sources said, noting that investigative agencies are probing Umar's mobile phone and signal history.





The Delhi police had earlier issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport car.





The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi.





The Delhi police had also shared the car's details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police, a senior official said.





The Delhi police had alerted all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital have been alerted to look out and search for red colour Ford EcoSport car, following an investigation which revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20. -- ANI

The Faridabad police seized the red EcoSport carrying registration number DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.