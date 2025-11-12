HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Red EcoSport car linked to Delhi blast suspect seized

Wed, 12 November 2025
19:41
The red car linked to prime suspect in the Delhi blast case/ File Photo/ANI
The Faridabad police seized the red EcoSport carrying registration number DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

Sources said that before the car blast on Monday evening, Umar Nabi stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. 

After leaving the mosque, the accused went straight to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot. 

He parked his car in the parking lot at around 3:19 pm, the sources said, noting that investigative agencies are probing Umar's mobile phone and signal history.

The Delhi police had earlier issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport car. 

The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. 

The Delhi police had also shared the car's details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police, a senior official said.

The Delhi police had alerted all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital have been alerted to look out and search for red colour Ford EcoSport car, following an investigation which revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Red EcoSport car linked to Delhi blast suspect seized
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'

'India has experienced any number of doctors, engineers, and individuals from professional backgrounds being implicated in terrorism. This is not a novel development.''These are mobilisations of opportunity. One does not exclusively...

What was Dr Umar Nabi doing at mosque before blast?
What was Dr Umar Nabi doing at mosque before blast?

Investigation into the car explosion near the Red Fort reveals the driver, Dr. Umar Nabi, visited a mosque before the attack. Police are investigating all angles, including a possible terror attack.

'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'
'It's painful to see educated people indulging in shameful act'

A doctor at a Saharanpur hospital denies rumors of his detention following the arrest of a colleague accused of having links with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

Al-Falah Univ under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg haul
Al-Falah Univ under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg haul

Al-Falah University in Haryana is under investigation following the arrest of three doctors connected to the institution in connection with a terror module and a high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Investigators are examining...

