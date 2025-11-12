HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Police urge vigilance across Delhi after Red Fort blast

Wed, 12 November 2025
22:28
The Delhi police intensified security measures across the national capital following the Red Fort blast, with officers making public announcements urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious object or activity to the police. 

Such announcements were heard near sensitive locations, including the Parliament area, Connaught Place, and railway stations. 

Police teams equipped with loudspeakers were seen moving through crowded markets and bus terminals, asking people to remain cautious and immediately inform the nearest police post about unattended bags or suspicious movements. 

A senior officer said the move is part of a citywide awareness drive to prevent any untoward incident. 

"We have intensified patrolling and are also making announcements to raise awareness among people about any suspicious activity or object. All officers have been instructed to stay alert round the clock," a senior Delhi police officer said. 

He added that instructions have been issued to all districts to maintain strict surveillance, especially around crowded areas. -- PTI

