Police in Delhi's New Seelampur to trace missing red car

Wed, 12 November 2025
18:50
The Delhi police rushed to an address in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur after learning that a red Ford EcoSport car, suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, was registered at that location, an official said on Wednesday. 

The police sources said the team immediately visited the site to verify the vehicle's ownership details after records showed the car was registered in the name of Dr Umer Un Nabi. 

Investigators suspect that forged documents might have been used to purchase the car. 

"The address mentioned in the car's registration papers led the police to New Seelampur, where they questioned residents and verified documents," said the police source. 

During the visit, Imam Mohammad Tasawwur, who runs a madrasa at the same address, told PTI that he had never noticed any suspicious activity in the area. 

"The police have taken my phone with them for investigation. We are extending our full support. Police must investigate the matter and arrest those who are behind the incident," Tasawwur said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Umar Nabi had planned for Dec 6 strike
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces; target was R-Day
The police suspect the recces were part of a larger conspiracy to target the historic monument on January 26, which might have failed due to intense patrolling in the area at the time.

How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
Jammu and Kashmir police busted an interstate and trans-national terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of arms and explosives. The investigation involved arrests in...

Police launch hunt for car owned by Red Fort blast suspect
Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast
A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs refused to discuss the Red Fort blast during a meeting, citing the pre-set agenda of 'Disaster Management'.

