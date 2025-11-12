Online betting app case: Actor Prakash Raj questioned by SIT

18:37





Raj was questioned by the officials, a senior police official told PTI.





The Telangana government had constituted the SIT under the overall supervision of the additional director general of police, CID, to curb illegal betting activities and for thorough investigation of online betting app cases.





Speaking to reporters after being questioned by the officials, Raj said he did an advertisement for an app in 2016 before betting had begun.





He withdrew from it when betting started and did not take payment, he said.





Observing that he had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the betting app issue, the actor said a member of the public had complained to the CID.





"In connection with that (case), they called me. I spoke to them. It was banned in 2017. (I told them) that betting did not start in 2016 and we did it (advertisement) thinking that it was a game. We realised later. I did not continue because betting app is wrong. I gave the details (to the officials)," he said.





Raj said the officials asked him if he worked for any other company involved in betting, to which he replied in negative. -- PTI

