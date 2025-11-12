HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA raids 10 places in five states in Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case

Wed, 12 November 2025
Share:
21:45
image
The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted searches at ten locations across five states in an Al Qaida Gujarat terror conspiracy case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. 

The agency conducted simultaneous searches at the premises linked to various suspects and their associates at selected locations in West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat. 

The NIA claimed to have seized several digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches. 

The seized materials are being sent for forensic analysis. 

The case was originally registered by the NIA in June 2023 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act. 

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that four Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mohd Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir alias Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari, had illegally infiltrated into India from Bangladesh using forged Indian identity documents. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Car blast near Red Fort 'terrorist incident': Govt
LIVE! Car blast near Red Fort 'terrorist incident': Govt

Dr Umar panned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv
Dr Umar panned a big blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv

Officials reveal details of a foiled Jaish-e-Mohammed terror plot involving a doctor who planned a bomb blast near the Red Fort, timed around the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. Arrests and investigations uncovered the interstate...

Red car suspected to be linked to Delhi blast accused seized
Red car suspected to be linked to Delhi blast accused seized

Delhi Police has issued an alert across Delhi and neighboring states to locate a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case.

How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives
How 2 OGWs' arrest led cops to terror module, explosives

Jammu and Kashmir police busted an interstate and trans-national terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of arms and explosives. The investigation involved arrests in...

Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast
Parliamentary panel refuses discussion on Red Fort blast

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs refused to discuss the Red Fort blast during a meeting, citing the pre-set agenda of 'Disaster Management'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO