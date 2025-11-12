HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
K'taka issues order mandating one day menstrual leave for working women

Wed, 12 November 2025
Representational image
Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave per month to all working women aged 18-52, working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs. 

The state Cabinet had last month cleared the Menstrual Leave Policy. 

"The concerned employers are directed to provide the facility of 12 days paid leave per annum -- one day per month -- during their menstrual cycle to all permanent/contract/outsourced female employees, between the age group of 18 to 52 years," the government order said. 

"It is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, with the good intention of enhancing their health, efficiency and performance and enhancing their mental well-being," it said. 

As per the order, the women employees have to use the menstrual leave in that very month and cannot "carry over" it to the next month. -- PTI

