IndiGo receives threat message for five airports

The authorities assessed the threat and found it to be "non-specific", the sources said.





The sources said the message claimed there was bomb threat to five airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.





According to the sources, the airline received a message in the afternoon saying that the five airports will be attacked within 24 hours.





Following receipt of the message, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened at the Delhi airport, and later the threat was declared as "non-specific", the sources added.





There was no comment from IndiGo.





Enhanced security measures, including compulsory secondary ladder point checking for all flights, are in place at all airports in the wake of the blast in the national capital on Monday.





Full search of aircraft and catering services of aircraft, strict monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulance, random checking of passengers' baggage, are among the other security measures put in place by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). -- PTI

